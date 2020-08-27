Kushner: NBA players are "very fortunate" to be "able to take a night off from work"

Jared Kushner told CNBC on Thursday that NBA players are "very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences."

The backdrop: The league postponed its slate of playoff games after players refused to take the floor in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That incident has again sparked protests nationwide for racial justice.

Players in other sports leagues followed the NBA's lead, with games postponed in the WNBA, MLB and MLS.

What he's saying: "They have that luxury, which is great," Kushner added.