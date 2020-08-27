2 hours ago - Sports

NFL teams suspend practice over Jacob Blake shooting

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team called off their respective practices on Thursday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to AP.

The big picture: Already, the Detroit Lions didn't show for practice on Tuesday, protesting the shooting and serving as an example for their peers in the NFL, AP writes. The action follows a wave of other cancelations in the sports world, kicked off by the Milwaukee Bucks refusal to take the floor for Game 5 on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

What they're saying: The Colts "will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities,” the team said on Twitter.

  • "In the strongest terms, we condemn police brutality, excessive force and these senseless acts of violence that have caused so much pain. It is time for accountability and real policy reform," the Broncos said in a statement.
  • “In place of our practice at FedEx Field, the players, coaches and football staff will meet as a football family and we’ll continue our open dialogue on the issues of racism and social injustice in our country,” Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said in the statement.

Rashaan Ayesh
19 hours ago - Sports

MLS postpones games to support Jacob Blake

Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A slew of Major League Soccer matches were postponed as players protest police brutality following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Kenosha.

Why it matters: Teams across various sports leagues are postponing games and leveraging their influence. The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to shelve their game prompted the NBA to do the same for all games scheduled for Wednesday night.

Kendall Baker
10 hours ago - Sports

The day sports stopped

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The most historic day in sports activism history began in an empty gym.

What happened: The Milwaukee Bucks chose not to take the floor for Game 5 against the Magic, which led to all three NBA games being postponed — and most of the sports world following suit.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 21 hours ago - Sports

NBA postpones all of tonight's playoff games after Milwaukee boycott

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed after players said they were boycotting over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The WNBA has also postponed three games.

Why it matters: The Milwaukee Bucks, who led Wednesday's protests, are the first NBA team to boycott a game in the wake of nationwide unrest over racism and police brutality. Many NBA players decided to participate in the league's coronavirus "bubble" experiment in order to use their platform to bring awareness to social justice issues.

