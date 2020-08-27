NFL teams suspend practice over Jacob Blake shooting

The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team called off their respective practices on Thursday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to AP.

The big picture: Already, the Detroit Lions didn't show for practice on Tuesday, protesting the shooting and serving as an example for their peers in the NFL, AP writes. The action follows a wave of other cancelations in the sports world, kicked off by the Milwaukee Bucks refusal to take the floor for Game 5 on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

Multiple teams from the WNBA, MLB, Major League Soccer and some individual tennis players suspended competitions Wednesday night.

What they're saying: The Colts "will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities,” the team said on Twitter.