Trump to meet with Russian foreign minister for first time since 2017

President Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday during Lavrov's first trip to Washington, D.C., since their controversial oval office meeting in 2017.

Why it matters: Lavrov met with Trump in the Oval Office in 2017 when Trump reportedly divulged classified information to the foreign minister and Sergey Kislyak, who was then the Russian ambassador to the U.S., the day after he fired then-FBI Director James Comey as the Bureau probed ties between Trump associates and Russia.