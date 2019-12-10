Stories

Trump to meet with Russian foreign minister for first time since 2017

Trump and Sergey Lavrov in the oval office.
President Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their 2017 White House meeting. Photo: Alexander Shcherbak/TASS via Getty Images

President Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday during Lavrov's first trip to Washington, D.C., since their controversial oval office meeting in 2017.

Why it matters: Lavrov met with Trump in the Oval Office in 2017 when Trump reportedly divulged classified information to the foreign minister and Sergey Kislyak, who was then the Russian ambassador to the U.S., the day after he fired then-FBI Director James Comey as the Bureau probed ties between Trump associates and Russia.

  • The meeting comes as House Democrats conduct an impeachment inquiry that's examining why the president initially withheld aid against U.S. ally Ukraine as it faced Russian military aggression.

The big picture: The talks are being held one day on from the first meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid the countries' war over Crimea.

  • The meeting is also taking place a day after the Justice Department inspector general's finding that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was not tainted by political bias.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed to One America News Network Monday he would also attend the meeting with Lavrov and that he expected they would discuss a range of topics.

"We didn’t pick this date to coincide with the [inquiry] process on Capitol Hill, but we can’t allow the zaniness that’s taking place on Capitol Hill to impact our job — the president’s job, it’s my job – to keep the American people safe, to continue our diplomatic undertakings.  We’re not going to let that activity distract us from this important work."
— Pompeo to One America News Network

