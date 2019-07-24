Live updates: Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying Wednesday in back-to-back sessions before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees. The first hearing will be about alleged obstruction of justice by President Trump. while the second will be about Russian interference in the 2016 election and any potential coordination with the Trump campaign.
What to expect: Mueller said in his May 29 press statement that any testimony on Capitol Hill would not go beyond the contents of his 448-page report, which he has submitted to both committees as his official statement. Follow along here for live updates on the biggest moments of the most anticipated hearing of the Trump presidency.
- President Trump started the morning with a tweet storm raging against the alleged bias of Mueller and his investigators, accusing the special counsel of seeking revenge after being turned down in his job application for director of the FBI.
- In his opening statement, Mueller summarized the top-line findings of his report — that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election, and that the investigation did not establish the Trump campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy. Crucially, Mueller said his investigation did not address collusion, which is not a legal term.
- Mueller also said he will not be able to answer questions about the opening of the Russia investigation and the Steele Dossier, which are subject to ongoing review by the Justice Department. This is sure to irk House Republicans, who were planning to grill Mueller on these subjects.
- Asked whether his report exonerates President Trump — as Trump has frequently and falsely claimed — Mueller responded: "No." He said that it is unconstitutional to indict a sitting president, but that prosecution could in theory occur after Trump leaves office.
- Asked by Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-Ga.) if "collusion" and conspiracy" are synonymous, Mueller responded, "No."
