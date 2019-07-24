Live updates: Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying Wednesday in back-to-back sessions before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees. The first hearing will be about alleged obstruction of justice by President Trump. while the second will be about Russian interference in the 2016 election and any potential coordination with the Trump campaign.

What to expect: Mueller said in his May 29 press statement that any testimony on Capitol Hill would not go beyond the contents of his 448-page report, which he has submitted to both committees as his official statement. Follow along here for live updates on the biggest moments of the most anticipated hearing of the Trump presidency.