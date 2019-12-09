Justice Department inspector general concludes Russia probe was justified

In his long-awaited report into the origins of the 2016 Russia probe, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found "serious performance failures" by some FBI officials, but ultimately concluded that the investigation was not tainted by political bias.
Why it matters: President Trump and his allies have long believed that Horowitz would find bias and wrongdoing at the top ranks of the FBI, advancing allegations that the Russia investigation was a politically motivated hit job. While Horowitz does rebuke some low-level officials for carelessness and impropriety while filing surveillance applications, his report ultimately concludes that the basis for the FBI's investigation was legitimate.
Highlights:
- Horowitz found that the FBI's opening of cases into Trump campaign officials George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn were not influenced by "political bias or improper motivation."
- However, there were "significant inaccuracies and omissions" in the surveillance applications used for Page, which were renewed several times.
What they're saying: While lawyers for former FBI officials Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok affirmed in statements that the report found no wrongdoing, Attorney General Bill Barr rejected the inspector general's conclusions.
The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken. It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”— Attorney General Bill Barr
John Durham, the veteran prosecutors assigned by Barr to conduct a more sweeping investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, also cautioned in a statement that he does not agree with all of Horowitz's findings.
"I have the utmost respect for the mission of the Office of Inspector General and the comprehensive work that went into the report prepared by Mr. Horowitz and his staff. However, our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department. Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”— U.S. Attorney John Durham
Read the report.
This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.