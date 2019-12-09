World Anti-Doping Agency hands Russia four-year international sports ban

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia's flag and national anthem from international sporting competitions — including the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo — for four years after state authorities tampered with a doping laboratory's database, AP reports.

The big picture: Russian athletes not implicated in the scheme will be allowed to compete in neutral uniforms, but will not be able to display their flag or anthem. Some officials were frustrated that the ban, which will almost certainly face an appeal, couldn't go farther, as it still allows Russian athletes to take part in international competition.

