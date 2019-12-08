What to expect this week as Democrats begin drafting articles of impeachment

"Abuses of power through self-dealing."

"Betrayal of national security in the service of foreign interests."

"Corruption of our elections that undermine our democratic system."

What to expect: You'll hear opposing arguments from the Democratic and Republican counsels to the Judiciary Committee and the Intelligence Committee, followed by rounds of questioning from Judiciary Committee members.

Between the lines: Our reporting indicates that the Democrat-led hearings so far have not only failed to move Republicans toward impeachment. They have also had the effect of hardening and consolidating Republican support — in both the House and Senate — behind the president.

Nobody we've spoken to, from either party, thinks there's even a remote chance Trump gets convicted in a Senate trial.

