The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump began in earnest on Tuesday with a procedural clash over the rules at the heart of the proceeding.
What to watch for: Democrats will attempt to push the Senate to allow new witnesses and documents while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell aims to move things along as quickly as possible.
This post will be updated with new developments as the trial continues.
- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called the four-page roadmap released by McConnell's office "deeply unfair."
- Schumer has already said that he plans to introduce a string of amendments to force votes on allowing witnesses and documents, though there has been no indication that he'll persuade any Republicans. "There is no guarantee that Leader McConnell will allow these votes to take place later in the trial so now, before any resolution passes, we must do it," Schumer said, per Politico.
The highlights:
- McConnell's roadmap saw a significant change in the early hours of Tuesday's debate — allowing each side 24 hours to present their opening arguments over three days, instead of two. That change means that the first days of arguments would max out at eight hours rather than 12.
- Another change to McConnell's original plan will see evidence from the House's impeachment inquiry entered into the trial automatically unless there are specific objections from a senator.
The state of play: Look for very cranky senators. Under McConnell's plan, senators face marathon sessions as part of a bitterly fought constitutional process with political risk for all.
- Senators didn't make dinner plans this week, and expect to be in the chamber until the early morning hours on several days, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.
Go deeper: