Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will vote to convict President Trump on both articles of impeachment, according to The Arizona Republic.

Why it matters: The moderate Sinema was viewed as one of the most likely Senate Democrats to vote to acquit Trump. She joins Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in voting to remove the president, while the other possible swing vote — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — has yet to announce his decision.