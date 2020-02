House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that it is "likely" House Democrats will subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton and continue investigations into President Trump's hold on military aid to Ukraine, according to CNN's Manu Raju.

The state of play: Trump is set to be acquitted on articles of impeachment centered on the Ukraine saga, and Republican senators voted last week against calling new witnesses, including Bolton, in the impeachment trial.