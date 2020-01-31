Senate votes not to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial

What's next: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are caucusing with their parties to discuss the trial's next steps.

Schumer lamented the decision to block witnesses as "one of the worst tragedies that the Senate has ever overcome," while McConnell chastised Democrats for trying to "re-open" the impeachment investigation already conducted by the House.

The state of play:

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted to call witnesses, as she announced she would Thursday.

What she's saying: "I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) sided with Democrats and voted to call witnesses.

What he's saying, per the NYT: “I think of this as an inflection point, politically in our country,” he said. “It’s a constitutional issue. I feel a sense of deep responsibility to abide by the Constitution, to determine — absent the pulls from the right and the pulls from the left — what is the right thing to do?”

Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted against additional witnesses, saying earlier Friday she doesn't "believe the continuation of the process will change anything."

What she's saying: "Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. ... It is sad for me to admit, as an institution, Congress has failed."

Alexander (R-Tenn.) voted against calling for additional witnesses, as he announced he would Thursday night.

What he's saying: "I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the U.S. Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense."

What's next: Following Friday's arguments, McConnell and Schumer huddled in a circle during the Senate's quorum call — likely to discuss what happens next and whether they can reach a deal for how to proceed to the end of the trial, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

At this point, it does not appear they have a deal on what happens next.

