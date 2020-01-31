Mitt Romney to vote for witnesses in impeachment trial

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has confirmed he will side with Democrats and vote to have witnesses at President Trump's impeachment trial, CNN first reported.

Where it stands: President Trump is likely set for an acquittal as soon as tonight, and it's improbable Romney's announcement make a difference on that front. Democrats would need four Republicans to defect to their side. Romney is the third, after Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) announced they would also vote for witnesses.

What's next: The Senate reconvenes at 1 p.m. today and will begin up to four hours of debate, evenly divided, over the witness vote.

