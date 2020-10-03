Trump gives coronavirus update: "I'm starting to feel good"

President Trump posted a video message to Twitter from the Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday night, saying he's "starting to feel better" after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, along with first lady Melania Trump.

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports on the state of Trump's health and when precisely he fell ill.

White House physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, publicly said Trump was in good spirits and fever-free for 24 hours. He was later evasive at a news conference as to whether Trump received supplemental oxygen.

The White House reporter on pool duty — traveling with the president and delivering official dispatches to reporters at numerous outlets — sent this dispatch, quoting "a source familiar with the president’s health":

The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.

What he's saying: "I came here, I wasn’t feeling well. I feel much better now," Trump said in his video message. "I think I’ll be back soon, I look forward to finishing up the campaign."

Trump added that as a leader you have to confront problems.

"We're going to beat this coronavirus ... we have things happening that look like they're miracle," he said. "I'm starting to feel good. You don't know over the next period of a few days, that's the real test."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout