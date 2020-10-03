Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump gives coronavirus update: "I'm starting to feel good"

President Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump posted a video message to Twitter from the Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday night, saying he's "starting to feel better" after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, along with first lady Melania Trump.

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports on the state of Trump's health and when precisely he fell ill.

  • White House physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, publicly said Trump was in good spirits and fever-free for 24 hours. He was later evasive at a news conference as to whether Trump received supplemental oxygen.
  • The White House reporter on pool duty — traveling with the president and delivering official dispatches to reporters at numerous outlets — sent this dispatch, quoting "a source familiar with the president’s health":
The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.

What he's saying: "I came here, I wasn’t feeling well. I feel much better now," Trump said in his video message. "I think I’ll be back soon, I look forward to finishing up the campaign."

  • Trump added that as a leader you have to confront problems.
  • "We're going to beat this coronavirus ... we have things happening that look like they're miracle," he said. "I'm starting to feel good. You don't know over the next period of a few days, that's the real test."

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Covering a cover-up in real time

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley briefed outside Walter Reed just before noon ET. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

What is the actual state of President Trump's health — now and over the past 24 hours?

Why it matters: It’s one of the most high-stakes questions in the world, and I cannot answer it, despite having spent since 5 a.m. on Friday on my phone with sources inside and close to the White House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's physician says president is undergoing remdesivir treatment

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump is undergoing antiviral remdesivir treatment "in consultation with specialists," according to a Friday night memo from White House physician Sean Conley.

Where it stands: "I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen," Conley wrote.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House enters cleanup mode over Trump's COVID-19 timeline

White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement Saturday that he misspoke at a press conference earlier that day to update the nation on President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis and trip to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The state of play: During the press conference, Conley said Trump was "72 hours into the diagnosis now," even though Trump announced his positive COVID-19 test late Thursday evening. Conley said in the new statement that he meant to say "day three" into the diagnosis.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow