White House physician says Trump's "not yet out of the woods"

White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement Saturday night that President Trump is "not yet out of the woods," but the medical team "remains cautiously optimistic."

Why it matters: Trump expressed optimism about his condition in a video message earlier Saturday, saying he's "starting to feel good." There have been conflicting reports on the state of his health."He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96% and 98% all day," Conley said, without clarifying whether or not Trump had been given oxygen, adding to the ambiguity surrounding the president's condition.

Go deeper: Covering a cover-up in real time