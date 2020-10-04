21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump's "not yet out of the woods"

President Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement Saturday night that President Trump is "not yet out of the woods," but the medical team "remains cautiously optimistic."

Why it matters: Trump expressed optimism about his condition in a video message earlier Saturday, saying he's "starting to feel good." There have been conflicting reports on the state of his health."He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96% and 98% all day," Conley said, without clarifying whether or not Trump had been given oxygen, adding to the ambiguity surrounding the president's condition.

Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House enters cleanup mode over Trump's COVID-19 timeline

White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement Saturday that he misspoke at a press conference earlier that day to update the nation on President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis and trip to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The state of play: During the press conference, Conley said Trump was "72 hours into the diagnosis now," even though Trump announced his positive COVID-19 test late Thursday evening. Conley said in the new statement that he meant to say "day three" into the diagnosis.

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Covering a cover-up in real time

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley briefed outside Walter Reed just before noon ET. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

What is the actual state of President Trump's health — now and over the past 24 hours?

Why it matters: It’s one of the most high-stakes questions in the world, and I cannot answer it, despite having spent since 5 a.m. on Friday on my phone with sources inside and close to the White House.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

