White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News Saturday night that President Trump's blood oxygen level had "dropped rapidly" after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but he's now "doing well."

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports from the White House on Trump's condition. Meadows' remarks come after White House physician Sean Conley said Saturday that Trump "remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen," but that the president is "not yet out of the woods."

Trump said in a video message released earlier Saturday that he's "starting to feel good."

What he's saying: "The biggest thing that we see is ... with no fever now and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels, we — yesterday morning, we were real concerned with that," Meadows told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro.

"You know, he had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly ... and yet, in typical style, this — this president was — was up and walking around and, even as the experts from the medical facilities not only at Walter Reed but also Johns Hopkins, got there, they — they looked at his situation and recommended that, out of an abundance of caution, that he come here to Walter Reed," Meadows added.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout