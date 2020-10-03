19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign launches "Operation MAGA" after president's COVID-19 diagnosis

A group of U.S. President Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Hospital where he is receiving treatment after COVID-19 diagnosis. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign on Saturday announced the launch of "Operation MAGA," a "full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions and Trump supporters to rally behind the president and carry the campaign forward" after Trump was sidelined due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Why it matters: The announcement comes just 31 days before Election Day. The Trump campaign said on Friday that all previously scheduled campaign events involving the president were being moved to virtual events or would be temporarily postponed.

  • "Vice President Mike Pence will make in-person campaign appearances in key states, as will First Family members Donald J. Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Lara Trump. The campaign will host virtual events until the vice presidential debate on October 7, when the in-person events will commence," the campaign said in an email announcing "Operation MAGA".
  • Worth noting: Pence has tested negative for the virus. He attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Rose Garden nomination on Sept. 29, which saw multiple politicians close to the White House test positive for COVID-19.

What they're saying: “Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our Commander-in-Chief returns to the campaign trail,” said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • “Vice President Mike Pence, the First Family, our coalitions, and our grassroots supporters will be out in full force to show the real enthusiasm behind the President’s re-election and to show we’re working as hard as he always does."
  • "We also encourage all of the President’s supporters to pick up the banner themselves by volunteering in our grassroots Army for Trump, flying their Trump flags, putting out more yard signs, and wearing their MAGA gear proudly.”

Orion Rummler
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence to hold campaign rally in Arizona

Vice President Mike Pence at a MAGA rally in Gilford, NH on Sept. 22. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a MAGA rally in Peoria, Arizona next Thursday, following the campaign's plan to keep the VP on the road after President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

Why it matters: Pence, who tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday and reportedly again on Saturday, will likely be speaking to a large crowd that will not be socially distanced unless new guidelines are issued.

Orion Rummler
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Christie in the White House briefing room on Sept. 27, 2020. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, he tweeted.

The big picture: Christie attended an indoor briefing by President Trump in the White House on Sept. 27, and helped the president prepare for Tuesday's presidential debate. He also attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Rose Garden nomination on Sept. 29, which saw multiple politicians close to the White House test positive for COVID-19.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

