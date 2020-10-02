President Trump's previously scheduled campaign events will all be virtual or delayed as Election Day nears, after he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus, the campaign announced Friday.

Driving the news: A flurry of positive COVID-19 test results were released by the White House and surrounding politicians on Friday, after Trump and Melania Trump said they tested positive.

What they're saying: "All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

Events involving members of the Trump family will be postponed, Stepien added. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tested negative on Friday, as the first lady said she was experiencing "mild symptoms."

"All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis," he said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative, will remain on the campaign trail, Stepien said. Pence's physician said he "does not need to quarantine" in a White House statement on Friday, and that the vice president "is not considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID," including Trump.

Of note: The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for details on how long Trump would only attend virtual events.