Trump turns to virtual-only campaign events

President Trump at the White House on Oct. 1. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's previously scheduled campaign events will all be virtual or delayed as Election Day nears, after he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus, the campaign announced Friday.

Driving the news: A flurry of positive COVID-19 test results were released by the White House and surrounding politicians on Friday, after Trump and Melania Trump said they tested positive.

What they're saying: "All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

  • Events involving members of the Trump family will be postponed, Stepien added. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tested negative on Friday, as the first lady said she was experiencing "mild symptoms."
  • "All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis," he said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative, will remain on the campaign trail, Stepien said. Pence's physician said he "does not need to quarantine" in a White House statement on Friday, and that the vice president "is not considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID," including Trump.

Of note: The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for details on how long Trump would only attend virtual events.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Fadel Allassan
Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Ursula Perano
Mike Pence tests negative for coronavirus

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday — less than 24 hours after President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

The state of play: Trump and other positive staff will be in isolation while recovering from the virus. It is unclear when or where they contracted it, including whether Trump had the virus while debating former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Top White House staff is tested for COVID-19 daily.

