Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for COVID-19

President Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and plans to quarantine until he recovers but will continue to control the campaign remotely, Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the campaign, confirms to Axios.

Why it matters: Stepien's diagnosis, which comes 32 days before Election Day, is yet another blow to the president's reelection efforts and was revealed the same day that Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for COVID-19.

The big picture: Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark is expected to oversee the Trump team’s Arlington, Virginia, headquarters as Stepien works remotely, Politico reports.

Stepien traveled to and from Cleveland for the first presidential debate Tuesday night and joined Trump and the president's adviser Hope Hicks aboard Air Force One. Stepien was also with the president in the White House on Monday.

All of Trump's previously scheduled campaign events will be virtual or delayed after the president and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

