16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for COVID-19

Campaign manager Bill Stepien with President Trump on Air Force One in August. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and plans to quarantine until he recovers but will continue to control the campaign remotely, Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the campaign, confirms to Axios.

Why it matters: Stepien's diagnosis, which comes 32 days before Election Day, is yet another blow to the president's reelection efforts and was revealed the same day that Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for COVID-19.

The big picture: Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark is expected to oversee the Trump team’s Arlington, Virginia, headquarters as Stepien works remotely, Politico reports.

Go deeper: Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump turns to virtual-only campaign events

President Trump at the White House on Oct. 1. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's previously scheduled campaign events will all be virtual or delayed as Election Day nears, after he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus, the campaign announced Friday.

Driving the news: A flurry of positive COVID-19 test results were released by the White House and surrounding politicians on Friday, after Trump and Melania Trump said they tested positive.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and has been isolated at home in Michigan since last Saturday after a family member's positive test, the RNC said in a statement.

Why it matters: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive on Thursday shortly after Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest White House aides, tested positive. McDaniel was last with Trump a week ago, per the New York Times' Maggie Haberman.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!