RNC chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and has been isolated at home in Michigan since last Saturday after a family member's positive test, the RNC said in a statement.

Why it matters: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive on Thursday shortly after Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest White House aides, tested positive. McDaniel was last with Trump a week ago, per the New York Times' Maggie Haberman.