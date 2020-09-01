32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Black Lives Matter is "discriminatory" and "bad for Black people"

President Trump during a news conference at the White House on Monday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump again denounced Black Lives Matter as a "Marxist organization" and said it was "discriminatory" during an interview with Fox News that aired Monday night.

Details: "The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter, I said, 'That’s a terrible name.' It's so discriminatory," Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "It's bad for Black people. It's bad for everybody."

Driving the news: Trump made the comments in the context of growing unrest this week in Portland, Oregon — where a fatal shooting occurred during clashes between supporters of the president and Black Lives Matter protesters — and in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

  • Trump is due to visit Kenosha on Tuesday despite Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) writing to him to warn that he would "hinder our healing" if he goes.

What else he's saying: During the interview, Trump also said that corporations that donated "hundreds of millions to Black Lives Matter" were "weak" and "led by weak people."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

