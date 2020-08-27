17-year-old charged with 6 counts in killing of 2 people during Kenosha protests

Wisconsin prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on six counts — including first degree reckless homicide and first degree intentional homicide — related to the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of one during protests in Kenosha on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Rittenhouse could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted on first-degree reckless homicide, according to AP.

The big picture: Protests erupted in Kenosha this week after police were filmed shooting 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times in the back. Rittenhouse was allegedly part of an armed group who said they were protecting private property from violent protesters.

Details ... Rittenhouse faces the following counts, according to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday:

Count 1: First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Count 2: First degree endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Count 3: First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Count 4: Attempt first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Count 5: First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Count 6: Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

