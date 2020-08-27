13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

17-year-old charged with 6 counts in killing of 2 people during Kenosha protests

Protestors confront police in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on August 25. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Wisconsin prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on six counts — including first degree reckless homicide and first degree intentional homicide — related to the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of one during protests in Kenosha on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Rittenhouse could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted on first-degree reckless homicide, according to AP.

The big picture: Protests erupted in Kenosha this week after police were filmed shooting 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times in the back. Rittenhouse was allegedly part of an armed group who said they were protecting private property from violent protesters.

Details ... Rittenhouse faces the following counts, according to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday:

  • Count 1: First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
  • Count 2: First degree endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon
  • Count 3: First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
  • Count 4: Attempt first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
  • Count 5: First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon
  • Count 6: Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

Read the full complaint.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
Aug 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

17-year-old charged with killing 2 people during Kenosha protests

Kenosha Police seen during a third night of unrest. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested in Antioch, Illinois, on Wednesday and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The state of play: Kenosha faced a third night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after the incident on Sunday. Rittenhouse was allegedly part of an armed group who said they were protecting private property amid the protests.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin Justice Department releases initial account of Jacob Blake shooting

Protesters in Kenosha. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released its initial account describing the events before and after officers shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, last Sunday evening,

The state of play: The department says officers were sent to a residence after a woman claimed her boyfriend was on the property and was not supposed to be. Officers allegedly tried to arrest Blake, initially using a taser they say did not work.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Aug 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says Wisconsin governor to allow federal assistance in Jacob Blake protests

Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Wednesday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) will allow "federal assistance" to help quell days of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, which have escalated and left two people dead and one injured.

The state of play: “I can confirm the governor spoke with Mark Meadows this morning," a spokesperson for Evers said in a statement Wednesday. "The federal government is planning to assist in facilitating conversations with other state partners and provide FBI support to our state response."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow