Oregon State Police deploying to Portland after fatal shooting

Oregon State Police will return to Portland to assist city officers following a fatal shooting during clashes between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters, Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced Sunday.

What's happening: Brown made the announcement in a statement outlining a six-point plan that she said would "protect free speech and bring violence and arson to an end in Portland," including the U.S. Attorney and FBI committing more resources for the investigation of criminal activity.

Portland Police said late Sunday that they had declared an unlawful assembly outside a building in the city's southeast, as anti-racism protests continued for a 95th straight night.

Hours earlier, a caravan of hundreds of pro-Trump supporters clashed "sporadically" with counterprotesters as they drove through Portland, NRP reports.

The big picture: The announcement follows a tumultuous 24 hours that began when some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in a caravan of cars in downtown Portland before the violence flared and a man with ties to the far-right group Patriot Prayer died in a shooting.

President Trump weighed in to tweet criticisms of Democratic officials. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responded by saying: "I'd appreciate that either the president support us or stay the hell out of the way."

What they're saying: "We all must come together — elected officials, community leaders, all of us — to stop the cycle of violence," Brown said.

"But this is only the first step. Real change will come from the hard work to achieve racial justice. And it starts with all of us listening to each other, and working together.

"The right-wing group Patriot Prayer and self-proclaimed militia members drove into downtown Portland last night, armed and looking for a fight. Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence. I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets."