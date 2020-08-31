2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Oregon State Police deploying to Portland after fatal shooting

A Portland police officer guards the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Oregon State Police will return to Portland to assist city officers following a fatal shooting during clashes between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters, Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced Sunday.

What's happening: Brown made the announcement in a statement outlining a six-point plan that she said would "protect free speech and bring violence and arson to an end in Portland," including the U.S. Attorney and FBI committing more resources for the investigation of criminal activity.

  • Portland Police said late Sunday that they had declared an unlawful assembly outside a building in the city's southeast, as anti-racism protests continued for a 95th straight night.
  • Hours earlier, a caravan of hundreds of pro-Trump supporters clashed "sporadically" with counterprotesters as they drove through Portland, NRP reports.

The big picture: The announcement follows a tumultuous 24 hours that began when some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in a caravan of cars in downtown Portland before the violence flared and a man with ties to the far-right group Patriot Prayer died in a shooting.

  • President Trump weighed in to tweet criticisms of Democratic officials. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responded by saying: "I'd appreciate that either the president support us or stay the hell out of the way."

What they're saying: "We all must come together — elected officials, community leaders, all of us — to stop the cycle of violence," Brown said.

  • "But this is only the first step. Real change will come from the hard work to achieve racial justice. And it starts with all of us listening to each other, and working together.
"The right-wing group Patriot Prayer and self-proclaimed militia members drove into downtown Portland last night, armed and looking for a fight. Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence. I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

1 killed in Portland amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A Portland police officer ties a police line around the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

Details: It wasn't immediately clear if the death was connected to skirmishes that erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in the city, the Oregonian notes. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement they had opened a homicide investigation into the shooting, which happened at 8:46pm.

Fadel Allassan
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wolf says "all options" on the table for ending violent protests in Portland

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told ABC's "This Week" that "all options continue to be on the table" in terms of sending federal law enforcement into Portland to quell violent protests.

Why it matters: Tensions in Portland reached new heights after a person was killed on Saturday night during clashes between protesters and Trump supporters. Wolf could not share more details on the incident because the investigation is ongoing, but he called on local officials to allow federal law enforcement to step in.

Rashaan Ayesh
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Portland mayor responds to Trump: "Support us or stay the hell out of the way"

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacted on Sunday to President Trump's tweets attacking Democratic officials in the wake of a fatal shooting Saturday night during clashes between Trump supporters and protesters, saying at a news conference, "I'd appreciate that either the president support us or stay the hell out of the way."

Why it matters: Trump has made Portland, which has seen more than 90 consecutive days of Black Lives Matter protests, a target for his claims that Democratic leadership is allowing violent rioters and antifa to overrun cities. Wheeler last week rejected Trump's offer to send federal law enforcement in the city to help quell violent protests, leading the president to unleash a barrage of attacks on Twitter over the weekend.

