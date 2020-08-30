1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Portland mayor responds to Trump: "Support us or stay the hell out of the way"

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacted on Sunday to President Trump's tweets attacking Democratic officials in the wake of a fatal shooting Saturday night during clashes between Trump supporters and protesters, saying at a news conference, "I'd appreciate that either the president support us or stay the hell out of the way."

Why it matters: Trump has made Portland, which has seen more than 90 consecutive days of Black Lives Matter protests, a target for his claims that Democratic leadership is allowing violent rioters and antifa to overrun cities. Wheeler last week rejected Trump's offer to send federal law enforcement in the city to help quell violent protests, leading the president to unleash a barrage of attacks on Twitter over the weekend.

What he's saying: "Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It's you who have created the hate and division," Wheeler told reporters.

  • "My response is as the president of the United States and somebody who has been perpetrating divisive and hateful language for four years — for him to now stand here and say that it's unexpected and act as though he is shocked, is appalling to me."
  • "The tweets that he has been putting out in the last 48 hours attacking Democratic mayors, attacking those who are trying to bring resolution to the violence in their local communities. He has an opportunity to uplift us and bring us together and help us move through this difficult situation in our nation's history."
  • "And instead, he chooses to play petty politics and divide us. ... I'm gonna do the work I need to do here in my local community with my local officials to take accountability for what's happening in our streets, and I'd appreciate that either the president support us or stay the hell out of the way."

The big picture: Wheeler stressed that he condemns any violence and that the solution is providing a space for peaceful protests while addressing the systemic injustices that are underlying the unrest. He also said he's not sure how something like Saturday night's shooting death could have been prevented from an operational standpoint.

  • "Keep in mind, it's no secret to anybody that I personally am not a Trump supporter," Wheeler said. "But I will defend to the death the right of a Trump supporter to stand outside my apartment and nonviolently demonstrate in support of their candidate."
  • "When people say they want to come into the city in a caravan supporting their presidential candidate, we cannot tell them no," he continued. "They have constitutional rights to be here, rights which I embrace and support. The violence, however, is the problem."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

1 killed in Portland amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A Portland police officer ties a police line around the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

Details: It wasn't immediately clear if the death was connected to skirmishes that erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in the city, the Oregonian notes. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement they had opened a homicide investigation into the shooting, which happened at 8:46pm.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: "Most of Donald Trump's America is peaceful"

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows argued Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "most of Donald Trump's America is peaceful" and that the violence that the Trump campaign has so frequently highlighted as part of its "law and order" message is in "Democrat cities."

Why it matters: One of the main themes of last week's Republican convention was that scenes of violent protests and crime are what America will look like under a Joe Biden administration. Biden shot back on Thursday, saying: "The violence we’re witnessing is happening under Donald Trump. Not me. It’s getting worse, and we know why."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wolf says "all options" on the table for ending violent protests in Portland

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told ABC's "This Week" that "all options continue to be on the table" in terms of sending federal law enforcement into Portland to quell violent protests.

Why it matters: Tensions in Portland reached new heights after a person was killed on Saturday night during clashes between protesters and Trump supporters. Wolf could not share more details on the incident because the investigation is ongoing, but he called on local officials to allow federal law enforcement to step in.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow