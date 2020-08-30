Portland fatal shooting amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A Portland Police car in Portland, Oregon, on Friday. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.
What's happening: Clashes erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in Portland, the Oregonian reports. Police tweeted about a "political caravan" just before the shooting, "There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests."
- New York Times reporter Mike Baker, who's on the scene, shared video of people he identified as Trump supporters unleashing paintballs and pepper spray as they passed in a caravan of vehicles.
Of note: The shooting occurred on the 94th straight day of protests in the city.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.