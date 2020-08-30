Portland fatal shooting amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

What's happening: Clashes erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in Portland, the Oregonian reports. Police tweeted about a "political caravan" just before the shooting, "There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests."

New York Times reporter Mike Baker, who's on the scene, shared video of people he identified as Trump supporters unleashing paintballs and pepper spray as they passed in a caravan of vehicles.

Of note: The shooting occurred on the 94th straight day of protests in the city.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.