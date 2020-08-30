17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Portland fatal shooting amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A Portland Police car in Portland, Oregon, on Friday. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

What's happening: Clashes erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in Portland, the Oregonian reports. Police tweeted about a "political caravan" just before the shooting, "There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests."

  • New York Times reporter Mike Baker, who's on the scene, shared video of people he identified as Trump supporters unleashing paintballs and pepper spray as they passed in a caravan of vehicles.

Of note: The shooting occurred on the 94th straight day of protests in the city.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYT: Biden to condemn violence and link "chaos" to Trump on visit

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on Aug. 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to travel to an undisclosed location on Monday to "condemn violence, and to note that chaos has unfolded" on President Trump's watch, the New York Times reports.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Hans Nichols: Biden's apparent plans to travel and directly address the violence is an indication that the campaign is worried about losing ground on the law and order issue.

39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to visit Kenosha amid anger over Jacob Blake shooting

President Trump visiting an emergency operation center in Orange, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday amid unrest over the Aug. 23 police shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: Per AP, Trump's trip is "certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence." White House spokesperson Judd Deere told reporters the president would "survey damage from recent riots," AFP reports. Trump is touting his law and order credentials as he seeks re-election.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 24,917,151 — Total deaths: 841,549 — Total recoveries: 16,344,812Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 5,960,652 — Total deaths: 182,760 — Total recoveries: 2,140,614 — Total tests: 76,849,918Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. U.S.: The shifting geography of telemedicine
  6. World: Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surgeBerlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions
