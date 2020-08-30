Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) asked President Trump in a letter Sunday asking him to reconsider his planned trip to Kenosha this week following protest unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting.

The big picture: White House spokesperson Judd Deere told reporters Saturday the president would "survey damage from recent riots." But Evers said he's concerned Trump's presence "will only hinder our healing" and "delay our work to overcome division and move forward together." The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Read Evers' letter in full via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: Jacob Blake's attorney says Trump has not contacted family about Kenosha visit