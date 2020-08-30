55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha

Combination images of President Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) asked President Trump in a letter Sunday asking him to reconsider his planned trip to Kenosha this week following protest unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting.

The big picture: White House spokesperson Judd Deere told reporters Saturday the president would "survey damage from recent riots." But Evers said he's concerned Trump's presence "will only hinder our healing" and "delay our work to overcome division and move forward together." The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Read Evers' letter in full via DocumentCloud:

Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to visit Kenosha amid anger over Jacob Blake shooting

President Trump visiting an emergency operation center in Orange, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday amid unrest over the Aug. 23 police shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: Per AP, Trump's trip is "certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence." White House spokesperson Judd Deere told reporters the president would "survey damage from recent riots," AFP reports. Trump is touting his law and order credentials as he seeks re-election.

Rashaan Ayesh
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jacob Blake's attorney says Trump has not contacted family about Kenosha visit

Jacob Blake's attorney Benjamin Crump told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that President Trump has not contacted the Blake family ahead of his planned visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, more than a week after police shot Blake seven times in the back.

Why it matters: Protests have erupted in Kenosha and across the country in response to Blake's shooting. Trump, who has made condemning violent protests a key plank of his "law and order" campaign message, plans to visit the city on Tuesday to "survey damage from recent riots," according to a White House spokesperson.

Axios
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Karen Bass: Purpose of Trump's visit to Kenosha is "to campaign and to agitate"

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, criticized President Trump for his plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, arguing on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the only purpose of the trip is "to campaign and to agitate."

Why it matters: Kenosha has been rocked by violent protests since the police shooting of Jacob Blake, with clashes last week culminating in the shooting death of two people by a 17-year-old member of an armed right-wing group. Trump plans to visit the city on Tuesday to "survey damage from recent riots," according to a White House spokesperson.

