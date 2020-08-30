39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to visit Kenosha amid anger over Jacob Blake shooting

President Trump visiting an emergency operation center in Orange, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday amid unrest over the Aug. 23 police shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: Per AP, Trump's trip is "certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence." White House spokesperson Judd Deere told reporters the president would "survey damage from recent riots," AFP reports. Trump is touting his law and order credentials as he seeks re-election.

Ursula Perano
Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Lawyer says the handcuffs restraining Jacob Blake have been removed

The handcuffs attached to the hospital bed of Jacob Blake — who is paralyzed from the waist down following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin — were removed Friday afternoon, Blake's attorney, Patrick Cafferty, told CNN.

Details: At a press conference Friday, Kenosha Police chief Daniel Miskinis said Blake had been handcuffed to the bed and guarded by officers inside the hospital for "an outstanding warrant for third-degree sexual assault," according to NPR.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Politics & Policy

Top Democrats fear that protests could help Trump win

Protesters confront Sen. Rand Paul outside the White House early Friday. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

Democrats close to Joe Biden increasingly fear the looting and violence in cities could help President Trump, especially among the few undecided or wavering Americans.

Why it matters: This is a huge story that helps explain the state of the race, with some Democrats panicking that Trump could win.

Marisa Fernandez
Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Thousands gather at Lincoln Memorial to protest police brutality

"Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Two generations of Kings spoke at the Lincoln Memorial Friday as part of the March on Washington that honored the 57th anniversary of MLK's "I Have a Dream" speech.

The big picture: Black people are reeling after a summer that opened with the police killing of George Floyd and is closing with the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed and spent time handcuffed to a hospital bed after being shot seven times in the back.

