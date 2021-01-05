Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump and Biden make final pleas at dueling Georgia rallies on eve of crucial runoffs

Combination images of President Trump, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, President-elect Joe Biden and and Rev. Raphael Warnock at their respective Georgia events. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden were both campaigning at events in Georgia Monday night on the eve of the pivotal twin runoffs in the state that'll determine which party controls the Senate.

The big picture: Trump at his rally in north Georgia made baseless claims about the 2020 election and warned the state's Democratic candidates would force a sharp swing to the left. Biden said at his Atlanta event a vote for those candidates, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, would lead to the Senate granting Americans $2,000 in stimulus checks.

What they're saying: At his event in Dalton, Trump spent much of his speech talking about the presidential election, saying "they're not going to take the White House" and that he's "going to fight like hell."

  • On the Georgia runoffs, Trump said "these Senate seats are truly the last line of defense." "It's really fight for our country, not a fight for Trump," he added.

In Atlanta, Biden said if Warnock and Ossoff were elected, "those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now."

  • He added that if Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler won the runoffs, "those checks will never get there. It's just that simple. The power is literally in your hands."

Of note: Trump last month refused to sign a coronavirus relief bill and government funding measure passed by Congress that his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was involved in negotiating because he said the stimulus checks should be increased from $600 to $2,000 per person.

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said after House Democrats voted to increase the payments to $2,000 he did not see a "realistic path to quickly pass" such a measure in the chamber, effectively killing off the measure.

Go deeper: New Republican poll shows statistical tie in Georgia

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New Republican poll shows statistical tie in Georgia

A banner for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler hangs from an old Army truck in Madison, Ga., on Saturday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic and Republican Senate candidates in Georgia are in a statistical tie heading into Tuesday's pair of runoff elections, according to a new poll conducted for a Republican super PAC.

Why it matters: In both elections, Democrats pulled ahead in early voting, putting pressure on Republicans to increase their turnout on Election Day to catch up. The tie poll suggests a jump ball in the races between Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Georgia runoffs: 3 things to watch

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns today in Savannah, Ga., with Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters 

Attention is turning to Tuesday's twin runoffs in Georgia to decide control of the U.S. Senate.

  • These are three things to watch, from a conversation I had with Patricia Murphy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who's covering the race...
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

2020 Senate fights spark breathtaking fundraising totals

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate has triggered unprecedented fundraising at the congressional level, with one Democratic candidate out-raising Al Gore in his presidential race just 20 years ago.

By the numbers: The top 10 Senate fundraisers in 2020 brought in more than double the money raised by the top 10 campaigns in 2018, raking in over $1 billion collectively, according to data filed with the Federal Election Commission by Dec. 24.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

