House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House will vote on Monday on a standalone measure to increase direct payments from its coronavirus relief package to $2,000 per person, up from the $600 checks that Congress had previously approved.

The big picture: President Trump finally signed the $900 billion coronavirus relief package on Sunday night, having held off for days after demanding that Congress increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000. Democrats are in favor of boosting the payments, but the vote could test Trump's post-election sway over Republicans.

The state of play: House Republicans last week blocked an effort by House Democrats to pass $2,000 stimulus checks via unanimous consent. Monday's measure, which will force Republicans to go on the record on whether they support Trump's demand, requires a two-thirds majority to pass.

  • If it does pass, the measure will head to the Republican-controlled Senate for a vote on Tuesday. Senate GOP leadership has signaled opposition to increasing the size of the checks.
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said that no Democrat in his chamber will oppose the increase.

Go deeper: Inside the $900 billion stimulus compromise

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneMike Allen
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump signs COVID relief bill, averting government shutdown

Photo: Doug Mills/Getty Images

President Trump signed a bill to extend unemployment benefits and avert a government shutdown, the White House said in an emailed statement Sunday evening.

Details: While Trump signed the current bill providing $600 checks for most Americans hours before a midnight government shutdown deadline, he is continuing his push to bring that amount to $2,000, as Axios reported earlier.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Dec 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Expanded unemployment benefits lapse with relief bill in limbo

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Expanded unemployment benefits are set to lapse for millions of struggling Americans after President Trump resisted calls to sign the stimulus bill before the end of Saturday.

Why it matters: "States cannot pay out benefits for weeks that begin before the bill is signed, meaning that if the president does not sign the bill [Saturday], benefits will not restart until the first week of January. But they will still end in mid-March, effectively trimming the extension to 10 weeks from 11," the New York Times reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Dec 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump will be "remembered for chaos" if he doesn't sign COVID relief bill

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on "Fox News Sunday" urged President Trump to sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress or risk being "remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior."

The big picture: President Trump indicated in a video last week he won't sign the measure unless it's amended to increase the $600 direct payments to Americans. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight and Trump's refusal to sign the bill could trigger a government shutdown this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow