House passes coronavirus relief and government funding package

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill . Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House on Monday passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill along with a $1.4 trillion government funding bill.

Why it matters: The deal, which is expected to pass the Senate and be signed by President Trump, will deliver desperately needed aid to struggling Americans and businesses following months of gridlock on Capitol Hill.

  • The bill's passage comes before many of the existing coronavirus relief measures are set to expire on January 1. It also staves off a government shutdown.

The big picture: The House passed the measure, 359-53. While the plan is roughly half the size of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act Congress passed in March, it is still one of the most expensive rescue packages in modern history.

  • Democratic leaders — who backed down significantly from their previous positions say they view this deal as a "down payment" — something to tide Americans over until Joe Biden takes office and they can pass additional stimulus.
  • But some lawmakers, including progressives, are skeptical Biden will be able to do this as easily as Democrats are projecting — especially given many Republicans have resumed their posture as deficit hawks now that Trump is on his way out, and vaccines are being distributed across the country.

Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
Politics & Policy

Congress releases text of $900 billion coronavirus relief bill

Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

The House on Monday released the text of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and $1.4 trillion government spending bill that Congress expects to pass before the holidays.

The state of play: The House will move quickly to pass the bill on Monday night, with the Senate likely to stay late to vote in the early hours of Tuesday morning. This gives lawmakers and their staff just hours to review a 5,593-page bill — one of the largest rescue packages in U.S. history.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Politics & Policy

COVID bill dedicates $10B to ailing Postal Service

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The latest coronavirus relief deal, which Congress is aiming to approve later today, provides $10 billion to help the ailing U.S. Postal Service, legislative aides familiar with the text tell Axios.

Why it matters: This new round of funding comes as the Postal Service has struggled to operate amid the pandemic, withstand a surge in Christmas shipping and be ready for a busy January, when Americans typically receive documents used for their tax preparation.

Jonathan Swan
Politics & Policy

Trump trashes McConnell to fellow Republicans

Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images

President Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday night for acknowledging Joe Biden won the election, sending a slide to Republican lawmakers taking credit for saving McConnell's career with a tweet and robocall.

Why it matters: It's an extraordinary broadside against McConnell by the sitting president and most popular Republican in the party, ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate.

