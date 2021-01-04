Get the latest market trends in your inbox

New Republican poll shows statistical tie in Georgia

A banner for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler hangs from an old Army truck in Madison, Ga., on Saturday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic and Republican Senate candidates in Georgia are in a statistical tie heading into Tuesday's pair of runoff elections, according to a new poll conducted for a Republican super PAC.

Why it matters: In both elections, Democrats pulled ahead in early voting, putting pressure on Republicans to increase their turnout on Election Day to catch up. The tie poll suggests a jump ball in the races between Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

By the numbers: The Preserve America poll, conducted by Adam Geller, surveyed 500 likely voters over the weekend and included both cellphones and landlines. The survey had a margin of error of ±4.38 percentage points.

  • Perdue had 45% of the vote to Ossoff's 46%.
  • Loeffler also had 45% to Warnock's 46%.

The intrigue: The poll cast in stark relief how Democrats have banked early support: Some 54% of respondents said they had already returned their ballots.

  • Among early voters, Ossoff was up in his race over Perdue 54%-36%; and Warnock led Loeffler by a 54%-37% margin.
  • Among those who haven't voted, Perdue led 56%-38%; Loeffler had a 55%-36% advantage.
  • Turnout will be key in determining the winners and the resulting balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Be smart: Half of the poll was conducted after the revelations on Sunday afternoon that President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to "find" enough ballots to declare him the winner in November's election.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia runoffs: 3 things to watch

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns today in Savannah, Ga., with Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters 

Attention is turning to Tuesday's twin runoffs in Georgia to decide control of the U.S. Senate.

  • These are three things to watch, from a conversation I had with Patricia Murphy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who's covering the race...
Stef W. Kight
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2020 Senate fights spark breathtaking fundraising totals

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate has triggered unprecedented fundraising at the congressional level, with one Democratic candidate out-raising Al Gore in his presidential race just 20 years ago.

By the numbers: The top 10 Senate fundraisers in 2020 brought in more than double the money raised by the top 10 campaigns in 2018, raking in over $1 billion collectively, according to data filed with the Federal Election Commission by Dec. 24.

Orion Rummler
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

WaPo: Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes to overturn Biden win

President Trump walks to the Oval Office on Dec 31. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday tried to convince Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state — in an hourlong phone call obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Trump's personal appeal to Brad Raffensperger, which included suggesting that the secretary of state could face legal trouble if he did not take action on Trump's grievances, comes as several Senate Republicans plan to object to certifying election results in a last-ditch effort to support the president's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

