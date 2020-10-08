Trump says he won't take part in virtual debate

President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business' Maria Baritomo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate.

What he's saying: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," the president said.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also tested positive for coronavirus, said in a statement that the campaign will "pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead."

Stepien also claimed without evidence that Trump "will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate," which has never been publicly confirmed by the president's doctors.

Worth noting: The CDC states that a person can be contagious for up to 10 days after coronavirus symptoms resolve.

Neither the White House nor Trump's doctors have provided information about the timing of the president's last negative test.

The state of play: The Commission on Presidential Debates announced earlier this morning that Trump and Joe Biden will appear at next week's second presidential debate from "separate remote locations."

The debate is set to take place roughly two weeks after Trump's initial coronavirus diagnosis.

Both candidates will take part from still-unannounced separate locations, while moderator Steve Scully and town hall participants will be in Miami.

The other side: The Biden campaign in a statement signaled that the former vice president would take part in the virtual event and "looks forward to speaking directly to the American people."

CPD Chairman Frank Fahrenkopf told NBC's Peter Alexander: "No presidential candidate is required to debate. Jimmy Carter refused to debate during the first debate in 1980. It is up to the individual candidate."

The big picture: Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris were separated by plexiglass at Wednesday's vice presidential debate, but Pence had repeatedly tested negative for coronavirus in the days leading up to the event.