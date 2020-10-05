52 mins ago - Health

White House physician refuses to answer when Trump last tested negative

White House physician Sean Conley refused to answer questions at a press briefing Monday about when President Trump last tested negative for COVID-19 or what his lung scans have shown, citing the medical privacy law HIPAA.

Why it matters: Conley's credibility has been called into question after he acknowledged withholding information from the press about Trump receiving supplemental oxygen on Friday.

  • Conley was also forced to walk back details surrounding the timeline of Trump's diagnosis on Saturday, and he had his optimistic assessment of the president's condition undermined by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows via an anonymous statement to the press corps.
  • White House communications director Alyssa Farah said Sunday that Conley withheld specific details and painted a more rosy outlook in order to "convey confidence" and "raise the spirits" of the president.

Driving the news: Asked when Trump last tested negative, Conley said that he doesn't want to "go backwards" and that "contact tracing, as I understand it, is being done. I'm not involved with that." Conley also declined to go into detail about how Trump will be able to safely quarantine at the White House.

Key exchange:

REPORTER: "Does the president have pneumonia or any inflammation in his lungs at all?"
CONLEY: "We've done routine standard imaging. I'm just not at liberty to discuss." 
REPORTER: "You're actively not telling us what those lung scans showed, just to be clear?"
CONLEY: "There are HIPAA rules and regulations that restrict me in sharing certain things for his safety and his own health and reasons."

Go deeper: Trump to continue coronavirus treatment after being discharged from Walter Reed

Go deeper

Sam Baker
10 hours ago - Health

Trump's health: What we know

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

It is very difficult to get a comprehensive, trustworthy read on the severity of President Trump's infection.

What they're saying: Sean Conley, Trump's lead doctor, said all weekend that Trump is doing well and experiencing only relatively minor symptoms. And with its many photo ops, the White House is clearly trying to send the same message.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanAlayna TreeneMike Allen
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A West Wing meltdown

President Trump takes ride outside Walter Reed, with Secret Service agents in the sealed Suburban. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

White House crises of competence and credibility grew during a botched weekend that left even White House aides dismayed and befuddled.

Many complained bitterly about the leadership of chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow