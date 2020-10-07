1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump has been "symptom-free for over 24 hours"

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump has been "symptom-free" from the coronavirus for over 24 hours, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a Wednesday update.

The state of play: Conley's letter also says that Trump has not received or needed supplemental oxygen since his initial hospitalization and that lab tests on Monday showed the president has signs of coronavirus antibodies in his blood that were not present last Thursday.

Worth noting: The memo does not address some of the outstanding questions about Trump's health that Conley has avoided answering at press briefings.

  • It includes no information on what medication Trump is still taking. Some of the treatments Conley said the president had been prescribed require multi-day courses.
  • It also includes no information about the timing of Trump's last negative test, which Conley refused to provide at a Monday briefing. Trump publicly announced that he tested positive early Friday morning.

The big picture: The CDC states that a person can be contagious for up to 10 days after coronavirus symptoms resolve. It also notes that it can take anywhere from one to three weeks after an infection for the body to create antibodies.

Read the update:

17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: I think if Trump still has COVID, "we shouldn't have a debate"

Joe Biden speaking in Hagerstown, Maryland, Oct. 6. Photo: Brendan Smualowski/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Tuesday when asked about facing President Trump in the second presidential debate on Oct. 15, "I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate."

Why it matters: Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus last week. Though he was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and his physician said he's not experiencing symptoms, a person can be contagious up to 10 days after the symptoms resolve, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Miller's diagnosis adds to the long and growing list of Trump administration officials who have contracted the virus as the White House scrambles to respond to the outbreak.

Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

