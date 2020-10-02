Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment

President Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan / Getty Images
White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement Friday detailing the type of coronavirus test that President Trump took before receiving a positive result, as well as his current COVID-19 treatment.
Why it matters: Trump, who is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms, is at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 infection due to his age and body mass index.
What they're saying: "Following PCR-confirmation of the President's diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail," Conley said.
- "He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin."
- Trump is "fatigued but in good spirits," Conley said, while the first lady has "a mild cough and headache."
Zoom in: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced earlier this week that its coronavirus antibody cocktail reduced viral load for patients enrolled in early and late-stage trials — which are ongoing.