Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment

White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement Friday detailing the type of coronavirus test that President Trump took before receiving a positive result, as well as his current COVID-19 treatment.

Why it matters: Trump, who is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms, is at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 infection due to his age and body mass index.

What they're saying: "Following PCR-confirmation of the President's diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail," Conley said.

"He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin."

Trump is "fatigued but in good spirits," Conley said, while the first lady has "a mild cough and headache."

Zoom in: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced earlier this week that its coronavirus antibody cocktail reduced viral load for patients enrolled in early and late-stage trials — which are ongoing.

