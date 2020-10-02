33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment

President Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement Friday detailing the type of coronavirus test that President Trump took before receiving a positive result, as well as his current COVID-19 treatment.

Why it matters: Trump, who is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms, is at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 infection due to his age and body mass index.

What they're saying: "Following PCR-confirmation of the President's diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail," Conley said.

  • "He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin."
  • Trump is "fatigued but in good spirits," Conley said, while the first lady has "a mild cough and headache."

Zoom in: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced earlier this week that its coronavirus antibody cocktail reduced viral load for patients enrolled in early and late-stage trials — which are ongoing.

Read the letter

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: Trump experiencing "mild" coronavirus symptoms

President Trump is experiencing "mild" coronavirus symptoms after testing positive, a maskless White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday.

Why it matters: The president is at high risk for a severe COVID-19 infection, due to his age at 74 and his body mass index, which puts him just over the line into obesity, as recorded in his last two annual physicals.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
8 hours ago - Health

Age, obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is at a high risk for a severe coronavirus infection.

The big picture: The White House physician said that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are "well at this time," but Trump carries multiple risk factors that could lead to serious symptoms over the next few days.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow