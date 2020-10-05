38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris and Pence will be separated by plexiglass at VP debate

Harris waves as she arrives at a voter mobilization drive-in event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After several days of negotiations over safety precautions and logistics, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will be separated by plexiglass at the VP debate on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has Democrats spooked about being anywhere near him or those in his orbit in the remaining days until the election, so they're scrambling to make last-minute adjustments.

Driving the news: The Commission on Presidential Debates approved the plexiglass on Monday, Politico first reported. There will also be plexiglass between the two candidates and moderator Susan Page of USA Today.

  • Last week, during the first debate for the South Carolina U.S. Senate race, Democrat Jaime Harrison put a plexiglass barrier between himself and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.
  • Pence spokesperson Katie Miller told Axios in a statement: "If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it."

The big picture: The Harris/Biden campaign has been pushing the Commission to implement stricter safety measures at the subsequent debates since Trump's announcement late last week.

  • They were also successful in increasing the distance between Harris and Pence on Wednesday from 7 to 13 feet. (Trump and Joe Biden stood 13 feet apart at their debate.)
  • Democrats argue installing plexiglass and increasing the distance are two small measures the Commission can take to ensure their safety.
  • The recent COVID-19 infections are being taken seriously by Democrats, but they're especially unhappy that the Commission failed to implement their mask mandate at last week's debate, allowing some GOP audience members to watch without wearing masks.

Go deeper: Inside Kamala Harris' new debate strategy

Go deeper

Alexi McCammondAlayna Treene
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Inside Kamala Harris' new strategy for the VP debate

Sen. Kamala Harris waves during an event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Oct. 2. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Trump’s hospitalization has changed the game plan for Sen. Kamala Harris for Wednesday's debate.

Between the lines: Harris was preparing to tie Vice President Pence to Trump — then shred Trump on the pandemic, health care, the Supreme Court, civil rights and more. She had planned a handful of anti-Trump zingers. Now, her approach will be less personal, although she won't shy away from the pandemic — or arguing that Pence owns Trump's record.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's next move

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden campaign’s new plan after Trump’s diagnosis is the old plan, sources tell Axios: Protect the candidate. Stay the course. No mistakes.

What to watch: Biden and Harris still plan to fly to Arizona on Thursday, but they're traveling from different locations on separate planes. Biden will head to South Florida for an MSNBC town hall on Monday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign adviser defends first family refusing to wear masks at debate

Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes defended President Trump's family after they broke Cleveland Clinic rules by declining to wear masks at last week's presidential debate, saying on "Fox News Sunday" that "we believe in masks, but we also believe in some element of individual choice."

The backdrop: First lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and several guests entered the debate hall with masks on but took them off after being seated — a violation of the rules that both campaigns had agreed to. An official from the Cleveland Clinic offered the family masks but was waved away.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!