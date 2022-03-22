Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A tornado outbreak is underway in Texas and Oklahoma on Monday evening, as a severe storm system destroys buildings and triggers tornado warnings across at least two states.

Threat level: Some 22 million people were under threat from the spring storm system in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, per NBC News. It "will bring threats of tornadoes and flooding across the Southern U.S. today into Tuesday," per the National Weather Service.

What's happening: There were no immediate reports of injuries, but there were reports of damage to buildings in Jacksboro, Texas, including to a high school and animal shelter "took a direct hit," per NBC DFW.

Round Rock Police tweeted that they were assessing damage from a suspected tornado, with reports of structural damage to multiple homes and businesses.

Officials in the Elgin area, east of Round Rock, also reported damage from a suspected tornado.

The National Weather Service in Austin tweeted that a radar unit in Fort Hood was down due to the storm. Radar imagery taken just before it went down suggest a tornado may have damaged, though it returned to service later in the evening.

The big picture: The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Luling and Jarrell. KVUE reporter Hunter Williams also reported a tornado near Taylor, which the NWS retweeted.

As the storm moved toward East Texas, there were reports of tornadoes striking from central Texas to Kingston, Oklahoma.

There were unconfirmed reports of other tornadoes in Texas — including in Jarrell, Taylor and Kingsbury.

Context: The tornado outbreak is hitting a state ravaged by deadly wildfires this week. At one point on Monday afternoon, there were simultaneous warnings for blizzard conditions, tornadoes, red flag conditions for wildfire, flash flood and high winds in different parts of the state at the same time.

What's next: Another severe weather outbreak is forecast for Tuesday, this time focused on the South, including Mississippi and Louisiana. The National Weather Service is forecasting a level 4 out of 5 storm risk for Tuesday.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.