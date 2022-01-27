Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

AAPI groups urge Biden to step up Tonga aid efforts, address climate crisis

Axios

Australian Defense Force crew on the HMAS Adelaide arrive in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, on Wednesday, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. Photo: CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defense Force via AP

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) groups, led by Tongan Americans, wrote to President Biden Wednesday to urge his administration to ramp up aid assistance to Tonga and follow through on climate action to address root causes.

The big picture: The call came as British and Australian navy ships arrived in Tonga to deliver aid without making contact with anyone on the coronavirus-free Pacific Island nation that's been devastated by the deadly Jan. 15 volcanic eruption and tsunami.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

State of play: The U.S. Agency for International Development said in a statement Tuesday that the United States would provide $2.5 million in humanitarian assistance" to Tonga through the agency in addition to an initial $100,000 already announced.

  • State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Wednesday that the U.S. was "assisting the relief effort with the deployment of USS Sampson" to Tongan waters, operating in support of the Australian Defense Force.

What they're saying: The letter to Biden notes the disaster has left at least three people dead and caused widespread destruction of homes, businesses, farms and fisheries, and essential necessities including food, water and personal protective equipment will be needed in the coming months.

  • Some Tongan Americans are still waiting to hear from loved ones in the island nation, which was largely cut off after an undersea cable was damaged in the disaster, with communications not yet fully restored.
  • They also noted Tonga is "extremely vulnerable to climate change," with rising sea levels and land erosion already occurring and called on Biden to "make the climate crisis a top priority this year."

Read the AAPI groups' letter in full, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: Satellite images reveal Tonga eruption damage

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Stephanie Ruhle to replace Brian Williams on MSNBC

Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

MSNBC will soon announce plans to move morning anchor Stephanie Ruhle to the 11 pm ET hour that Brian Williams turned into an elite destination, two sources familiar with the move tell Axios.

Details: The 9 am ET hour, currently hosted by Ruhle, will become part of MSNBC's flagship morning show, "Morning Joe," which currently runs from 6 am to 9 am ET.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Oath Keepers leader denied bail on Capitol riot sedition charge

Oath Keepers co-founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

A federal judge ordered Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to remain jailed Wednesday until trial on charges stemming from the Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The judge said the most prominent far-right figure charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection had access to weapons and his alleged "continued advocacy for violence against the federal government" gave credence to prosecutors' view that, if released, Rhodes could endanger others.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Who in Congress is talking about Ukraine the most

Data: Quorum; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Mentions of Ukraine or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in congressional statements and social media posts have been on the rise — with nearly 1,000 already this month, according to data from Quorum.

Why it matters: The growing threat of a Russian invasion has been mirrored by a growth in Ukraine-related chatter.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow