First foreign aid arrives in Tonga after eruption

Erin Doherty

Air Force Load Master Corporal Dale Hall helps secure humanitarian aid supplies aboard a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft on January 20, 2022 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. Photo: LACW Kate Czerny/Australian Defence Force via Getty Images

The first emergency supply aircraft landed in Tonga on Thursday, days after an undersea volcano erupted and triggered tsunami waves across the nation's islands.

Driving the news: A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules landed in Tonga after volcanic ash was cleared off the runway, according to a statement from the New Zealand government.

  • "The aircraft is carrying humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies, including water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene and family kits, and communications equipment," Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.
  • The delivery of the supplies was contactless to avoid COVID-19 transmission, per the statement. Tonga is currently free of COVID.

The big picture: The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted on Saturday and sent tsunami waves across the nation's islands, killing at least three people and leaving damage along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu.

  • Communications to Tonga were also largely cut off after an undersea cable was damaged in the disaster.
  • The first of two New Zealand navy ships also arrived on Thursday, which will monitor shipping channels and "check the structural integrity of the wharf," Defense Minister Peeni Henare said.
  • The second navy ship, set to arrive on Friday, has bulk water supplies on board, according to a statement.

Zachary Basu
4 mins ago - World

Ukraine president to Biden: "There are no minor incursions"

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded on Thursday to President Biden's suggestion that a "minor incursion" by Russia may not draw the same response as a large invasion, which some in Kyiv saw as inviting Russian aggression.

What he's saying: "We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power," Zelensky tweeted.

Caitlin Owens
15 mins ago - Health

The drugs pushing prescription prices down for Medicare patients

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Although net prices of brand-name drugs have increased significantly over the last decade, the savings produced by generics have actually driven average prescription prices down in Medicare's pharmacy benefit and Medicaid, according to a new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.

Why it matters: The analysis reiterates that the generic market is largely working as intended.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
59 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Electric vehicle "tsunami" expected as new models hit market

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Bank of America analysts see 2022 as a "major year of commercialization" for the electric vehicle market amid a slew of new vehicle launches and many more on the horizon.

Driving the news: Over 85 new models are slated to launch in model years 2022-2025 (calendar 2021-2024), they said in a note that says a "tsunami" of new cars are coming.

