At least 2 dead after Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami

A satellite image of the explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Saturday. Photo: UNICEF/NOAA
At least two people are confirmed to have died in Tonga following the undersea volcanic eruption that sent tsunami waves toward the island nation and across the Pacific over the weekend, officials said Monday.
The big picture: Officials reported major damage along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where the capital, Nuku'alofa, was covered in ash and dust, including on the runway of the airport. A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told Axios over the phone that two people had been confirmed to have died in the disaster.
- These included a British woman reported as missing earlier. Angela Glover's brother said she had been "swept away by the tsunami" in Tonga while trying to save her dogs, per the BBC.
- The Australian and New Zealand defense forces have deployed surveillance aircraft to the region, but officials report that the damage is making relief efforts difficult.
Meanwhile, communications to Tonga have been largely cut off after an undersea cable was damaged in the disaster.
What they're saying: Australia's Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja told local media there was "significant damage" to the region, including to vacation resorts.
- He said Tongan officials planned to outer islands residents, who were "doing it very tough ... with many houses being destroyed in the tsunami," per Reuters.