At least 2 dead after Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami

At least two people are confirmed to have died in Tonga following the undersea volcanic eruption that sent tsunami waves toward the island nation and across the Pacific over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The big picture: Officials reported major damage along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where the capital, Nuku'alofa, was covered in ash and dust, including on the runway of the airport. A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told Axios over the phone that two people had been confirmed to have died in the disaster.

A map showing damage from the Tonga eruption in Nomuka village on Monday morning. "104 structures were analyzed in the cloud-free area, almost all the structures were covered with ash, 41 were identified as damaged,' per a UN Satellite Center tweet. Photo: UNOSAT

These included a British woman reported as missing earlier. Angela Glover's brother said she had been "swept away by the tsunami" in Tonga while trying to save her dogs, per the BBC.

The Australian and New Zealand defense forces have deployed surveillance aircraft to the region, but officials report that the damage is making relief efforts difficult.

Meanwhile, communications to Tonga have been largely cut off after an undersea cable was damaged in the disaster.

What they're saying: Australia's Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja told local media there was "significant damage" to the region, including to vacation resorts.