Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

At least 2 dead after Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami

Rebecca Falconer

A satellite image of the explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Saturday. Photo: UNICEF/NOAA

At least two people are confirmed to have died in Tonga following the undersea volcanic eruption that sent tsunami waves toward the island nation and across the Pacific over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The big picture: Officials reported major damage along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where the capital, Nuku'alofa, was covered in ash and dust, including on the runway of the airport. A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told Axios over the phone that two people had been confirmed to have died in the disaster.

A map showing damage from the Tonga eruption in Nomuka village on Monday morning. "104 structures were analyzed in the cloud-free area, almost all the structures were covered with ash, 41 were identified as damaged,' per a UN Satellite Center tweet. Photo: UNOSAT
  • These included a British woman reported as missing earlier. Angela Glover's brother said she had been "swept away by the tsunami" in Tonga while trying to save her dogs, per the BBC.
  • The Australian and New Zealand defense forces have deployed surveillance aircraft to the region, but officials report that the damage is making relief efforts difficult.

Meanwhile, communications to Tonga have been largely cut off after an undersea cable was damaged in the disaster.

What they're saying: Australia's Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja told local media there was "significant damage" to the region, including to vacation resorts.

  • He said Tongan officials planned to outer islands residents, who were "doing it very tough ... with many houses being destroyed in the tsunami," per Reuters.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines call for Biden admin's "immediate intervention" in 5G deployment

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The CEOs of leading U.S. air cargo and passenger carriers on Monday warned the Biden administration there could be "catastrophic disruption" after AT&T and Verizon deploy a new 5G service this week.

Driving the news: They said in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other top federal officials ahead of the C-Band 5G service's deployment Wednesday that "the nation's commerce will grind to a halt" and "could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas."

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power as "hazardous" winter storm lashes East Coast

Satellite imagery of the Northeastern U.S. taken by NOAA on Jan. 17. Photo: NOAA

A major winter storm lashed much of the East Coast Sunday and Monday, causing widespread power outages and disrupting travel over the holiday weekend.

The latest: Authorities in North Carolina confirmed that two people died in a car crash and that they responded 600 vehicle accidents during the storm on Sunday, per the Washington Post.

Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - Health

CDC director says COVID-19 messaging should have been clearer

Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the messaging around the COVID-19 pandemic and changing guidance should have been clearer.

State of play: Walensky is being coached by media experts and is planning to have more press briefings by herself in order to ensure that CDC is seen as an independent, scientific entity, rather than as a political one, the Journal reports.

