The first images are emerging of the damage to Tonga's islands, which were hit by a volcanic eruption and tsunami waves over the weekend.

The big picture: At least two people have been confirmed to have died in Saturday's disaster. Satellite images shared by the UN Satellite Center on Monday and Maxar Technologies Tuesday underscore what officials on the ground are reporting: There's major damage on the main island of Tongatapuatu, where ash and dust is hindering relief efforts.

Left, an overview of Tonga's volcano on Jan. 6. Right, the volcano seems to have all but disappeared on Jan. 18. Left, an overview of Tonga's volcano on Jan. 6. Right, the volcano seems to have all but disappeared on Jan. 18. Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images of the main port facilities in Nukuʻalofa before and after the volcanic eruption. Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images taken before and after Tonga's volcanic eruption in the area around Fuaʻamotu International Airport in Nukuʻalofa. Right, shows evidence of water inundation in and around Tonga's main airport. Photo: United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT).