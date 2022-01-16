Volcanic eruption in Tonga caused "significant" damage

Significant damage has been reported in Tonga following an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday, which covered the Pacific nation in ash and cut off communication lines.

Driving the news: The eruption triggered a Tsunami warning across Tonga's islands as well as the west coast of the U.S.

Satellite images of the eruption resembled a nuclear explosion with shockwaves rippling out in all directions, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

The big picture: While there have been no official reports of deaths of injuries yet, the extent of the explosion's damage remains unknown, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned at a press briefing Sunday.

Parts of Tonga look "like a moonscape" due to the thick coating of volcanic ash, the BBC reported.

The ash has also contaminated some fresh water sources. "A clear indication that has come from Tonga is a need for water,” Arden said.

While power is slowly being restored to parts of the capital Nuku'alofa and mobile phones are beginning to work again, communication lines to other parts of Tonga remain limited as power lines remain cut, Arden noted.

What they're saying: The tsunami had a "significant impact" on the the capital Nuku'alofa, where "boats and large boulders washed ashore," Arden said.