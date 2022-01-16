Sign up for our daily briefing

Volcanic eruption in Tonga caused "significant" damage

Ivana Saric

Significant damage has been reported in Tonga following an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday, which covered the Pacific nation in ash and cut off communication lines.

Driving the news: The eruption triggered a Tsunami warning across Tonga's islands as well as the west coast of the U.S.

  • Satellite images of the eruption resembled a nuclear explosion with shockwaves rippling out in all directions, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

The big picture: While there have been no official reports of deaths of injuries yet, the extent of the explosion's damage remains unknown, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned at a press briefing Sunday.

  • Parts of Tonga look "like a moonscape" due to the thick coating of volcanic ash, the BBC reported.
  • The ash has also contaminated some fresh water sources. "A clear indication that has come from Tonga is a need for water,” Arden said.
  • While power is slowly being restored to parts of the capital Nuku'alofa and mobile phones are beginning to work again, communication lines to other parts of Tonga remain limited as power lines remain cut, Arden noted.

What they're saying: The tsunami had a "significant impact" on the the capital Nuku'alofa, where "boats and large boulders washed ashore," Arden said.

  • “Shops along the coast have been damaged and a significant cleanup will be needed. Nuku'alofa is covered in thick foam of volcanic dust but otherwise conditions are calm and stable."

Erin Doherty
Updated 22 hours ago - Science

Tsunami advisory issued for U.S. West Coast after Tonga volcano erupts

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption on Jan. 15. Photo: Japan Meteorology Agency via AP

An undersea volcanic eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga triggered a tsunami warning across the islands and for some parts of Japan on Saturday, AP reports.

The big picture: Tsunami advisories have also been issued for the West Coast of the United States — spanning from the Oregon and California border to the California and Mexico border — and Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

British national named in Colleyville synagogue standoff

A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Jan. 16. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

British national Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue outside Fort Worth on Saturday, the FBI said in a statement.

State of play: Authorities had initially declined to release the name of the 44-year-old suspect or identify the hostages, all adults, though police chief Michael Miller confirmed that one of those held was Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who leads the congregation.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Concerns grow over CDC's isolation guidelines — Experts warn of more COVID-19 variants after Omicron — WHO recommends 2 new treatments — What "mild" really means when it comes to Omicron — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket.
  2. Vaccines: America's vaccination drive runs out of gas— Puerto Rico expands booster shot requirements— Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers.
  3. Politics: Vivek Murthy calls SCOTUS vaccine mandate block "a setback for public health" — Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy
  4. Economy: America's labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic— — CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test — Youngkin ends mandates for masks in schools and COVID vaccinations for state workers — America struggles to keep schools open
  6. World: Beijing reports first local Omicron case weeks before Winter Olympics — Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
