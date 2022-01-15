Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Tsunami waves hit Tonga after volcanic eruption

Erin Doherty

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 Photo: Japan Meteorology Agency via AP

An undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves across the shore, AP reports.

Driving the news: There were no immediate reports of injuries or death and the full extent of the damage remains unknown due to spotty communication with Tongatapu, the island that was hit, per AP.

  • A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga, where data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has detected waves of 2.6 feet. Tsunami advisories have been issued as far as New Zealand's North Island.
  • Tsunami advisories have also been issued for the West Coast of the U.S. — spanning from the Oregon and California border to the California and Mexico border — and Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

State of play: The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano first erupted Friday, sending a plume of ash 12.4 miles into the air, Radio New Zealand reports.

  • There was a second eruption on Saturday at 5:26 p.m. local time, per RNZ.
  • It is the latest in a series of eruptions of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano, which is about 40 miles north of the capital.
  • Tonga's King Tupou VI was evacuated from the Royal Palace after the tsunami flooded the capital Nuku'alofa, per RNZ.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Satellite imagery showed a towering plume of material, likely ash, water vapor and more, reaching at least 40,000 feet into the sky. This is indicative of an especially powerful eruption.

Caitlin Owens
1 hour ago - Health

Concerns grow over CDC's isolation guidelines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New data suggests that people with the Omicron variant frequently stay infectious for longer than five days, raising concerns about the CDC's updated isolation guidelines.

Why it matters: Experts say the issue could be resolved by using rapid tests to determine whether it is safe to exit isolation, but the CDC has not recommended a negative test as a condition to end isolation.

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Biden boxed in on Ukraine

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration is pushing to get Congress, Europe and Ukraine on the same page as it tries to deter Russia from invading Ukraine — all while knowing that the decisive factor will ultimately be the whims of Vladimir Putin.

Why it matters: Officials from virtually all sides are warning that the risk of a large-scale, conventional war on the European continent is greater than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Few agree on how to stop it.

Jacob KnutsonZachary Basu
Updated 16 hours ago - World

U.S. confirms Russia arrested REvil ransomware hackers

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow in June 2021. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/TASS via Getty Images

Russia's security agency said Friday it arrested members of the Russia-based cyber gang REvil that was responsible for multiple massive ransomware attacks against U.S. companies last year.

The latest: A senior administration official confirmed on Friday afternoon that Russia informed the U.S. that it arrested the alleged hackers, including an individual responsible for the cyberattack that crippled the Colonial Pipeline.

