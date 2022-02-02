Sign up for our daily briefing

Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown

Rebecca Falconer

The HMAS Adelaide docked at Nuku'alofa, Tonga, last Thursday after carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies in response to the January volcanic eruption and tsunami. Photo: POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defense Force via AP

Tonga locked down Wednesday after two COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nuku’alofa, the capital of the Pacific island nation that's still reeling from last month's deadly volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Why it matters: The country entered its first pandemic lockdown having only previously recorded one coronavirus infection. Communications have yet to be fully restored and businesses and homes still have no internet following the Jan. 15 disaster, per local newspaper Matangi Tonga.

Driving the news: Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said Tuesday two wharf workers who'd been helping distribute aid from ships had tested positive, the Matangi Tonga reports.

  • New pandemic measures include school and border closures and bans on large gatherings and inter-island travel, Sovaleni said.
  • Officials were working to determine the outbreak's source and examining "the record of ships that had been here at a time that could have spread this virus," Sovaleni added.

The big picture: There was a COVID-19 outbreak on an Australian aid ship bound for Tonga last month. Officials later said the HMAS Adelaide's "contactless delivery" had been successful.

  • The ship has been "stranded at Nuku’alofa since last week" due to a power outage, the New York Times notes.

Go deeper: Satellite images reveal Tonga eruption damage

Shawna Chen
Updated 19 mins ago - Energy & Environment

91 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces 2nd major storm in a week

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 91 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and nearly six million on cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second winter storm in a week.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service. It's due to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Erin Doherty
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the past month that several HBCUs had received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, most schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Health

Drug distributors reach major opioid settlement with Native American tribes

Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson and the country's three major drug distributors agreed Tuesday to pay $590 million to Native American tribes affected by the opioid crisis, according to a proposed settlement.

Why it matters: It's the largest opioid settlement for Native Americans, the Washington Post notes.

