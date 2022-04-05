Tiger Woods says he intends to play the Masters year after serious car crash

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he plans to play the upcoming Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

Why it matters: It will be Woods' first major tournament since he sustained serious leg injuries in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles County in 2021.

Woods, who has won the Masters five times in his career, required extensive surgery on his right leg following the crash. At the time, he was recovering from his fifth back surgery.

If he plays, it will be his 24th Masters appearance.

What they're saying: "As of right now, I feel like I’m going to play," Woods said during a press conference Tuesday.

"It’s great to be back," he added. "It’s been a tough, tough year. But here we are."

He is set to play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision.

The big picture: Woods ruled out a return to full-time competitive golf in November 2021.

He made his return to competitive golf 10 months after the crash at the PNC Championship in December 2021, finishing second with his son, Charlie.

