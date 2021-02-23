Tiger Woods removed from car wreck with "jaws of life" after crash

Tiger Woods was injured in a car crash in Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department announced.

Why it matters: The sheriff's department said Woods was removed from the wreck with the "jaws of life" and transported to a hospital for his injuries. The vehicle sustained "major damage" the sheriff's department said.

What they're saying: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Woods' agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, the sheriff's department said.