Tiger Woods removed from car wreck with "jaws of life" after crash

Tiger Woods golfing at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in December 2020. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods was injured in a car crash in Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department announced.

Why it matters: The sheriff's department said Woods was removed from the wreck with the "jaws of life" and transported to a hospital for his injuries. The vehicle sustained "major damage" the sheriff's department said.

What they're saying: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Woods' agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

  • Woods was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, the sheriff's department said.
Axios
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate confirms Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday voted 92-7 to confirm former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

The big picture: Vilsack, a longtime supporter of President Biden, is returning to the department he led for eight years under the Obama administration. He served as governor of Iowa from 1999 to 2007.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: 1 in 3 Americans know someone who died from COVID-19 — Axios-Ipsos poll: Biden's window of opportunity on COVID — Nursing home COVID cases have drastically declinedU.S. death toll tops 500,000.
  2. Vaccine: Pfizer and Moderna expect to double vaccine shipments by spring — Fast-spreading misinformation on COVID vaccine and infertility worries health experts — Modified vaccines for variants would not require large clinical trials, FDA says.
  3. Economics: Small businesses say even second round of PPP loans not enoughU.S. growth expectations are going through the roof.
  4. Local: Denver breaks from Colorado's vaccine plan Twin Cities and some Midwest metros fare better economically than rest of U.S. — Federal vaccine distribution arriving in Tampa.
  5. World: Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to fully reopen England's economy by June.
Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate voted 78-20 on Tuesday to confirm Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The big picture: Thomas-Greenfield has promised to restore the U.S. role as a defender of human rights and will look to repair multilateral relationships that fractured under former President Trump. She will play a key role in the administration's China strategy — her "highest priority," she has said.

