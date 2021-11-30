Sign up for our daily briefing

Tiger Woods rules out full-time return to golf

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Tiger Woods after winning the 2019 Masters. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In his first extensive interview since his February car crash, Tiger Woods told Golf Digest that he hopes to return to competitive golf — but that he never expects to compete full-time again.

What he's saying: "I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," Woods said.

  • "You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on. It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."
  • "I don't have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life ... I can still participate in the game of golf. If my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there."
  • "But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don't think that's a realistic expectation of me."
  • "There was a point in time when, I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg."

The bottom line: Woods hasn't been a dominant, year-round force for years. But it's still sobering to hear him admit that his run of greatness — the likes of which we may never see again — is essentially over.

Ivana Saric
16 hours ago - Sports

Tiger Woods floats comeback to professional golf

Tiger Woods during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 20, 2020. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods hopes to return to playing at professional golf tournaments one day, though not full time, the celebrated golfer told Golf Digest in an interview published Monday.

Driving the news: Woods sustained serious leg injuries in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles County last February.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
54 mins ago - Sports

College football gone mad

Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly walks in front of his players. Photo: David Madison/Getty Images

In the span of two days, the head coaches of two of the biggest college football programs in America have jumped ship, wooed by even greater challenges — and the almighty dollar.

Driving the news: Lincoln Riley is ditching Oklahoma for USC in a deal reportedly worth $110 million. LSU poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame with a reported 10-year, $100 million contract.

Margaret Harding McGill
4 hours ago - Technology

Biden administration makes first move on data privacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Biden administration is launching its first big effort on privacy policy by looking at how data privacy issues affect civil rights.

Why it matters: An administration perspective on privacy policy could be key in developing a long-awaited national privacy law by putting the White House stamp on how to regulate privacy.

