Nike shoes not quite right for Tiger Woods at Masters
The Nike swoosh isn’t quite right for Tiger Woods' feet this week — and it couldn’t be worse timing for the apparel brand.
- The golf legend showed up to practice for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday in a pair of black FootJoy Premier Series-Packard golf shoes, CNBC reported.
Catch up quick: Woods has been associated with Nike since 1996, a relationship that has likely netted him well over half a billion dollars in endorsements, according to estimates.
- And the relationship might even be better for Nike. In 2019 it was estimated that Nike reaped around $22.5 million in brand value from Woods marching around Augusta in Nike apparel on a single Sunday of the Masters.
Context: Woods is getting enormous publicity this week as he prepares to return to competitive golf after he shattered his right leg in a devastating car accident in February 2021.
- If he plays — and especially if he performs well — Nike will have to stomach footage of the 15-time major winner playing in someone else’s shoes.
Be smart: Woods is still wearing Nike clothes, so it doesn't look like a breakup is in the works. But fans are speculating that he needs more comfortable shoes to enable him to play on his injured leg.
- “Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course,” Nike said in a statement. “He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”
- Acushnet Holdings, which owns the FootJoy brand, did not respond to a request seeking comment.