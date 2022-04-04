The Nike swoosh isn’t quite right for Tiger Woods' feet this week — and it couldn’t be worse timing for the apparel brand.

The golf legend showed up to practice for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday in a pair of black FootJoy Premier Series-Packard golf shoes, CNBC reported.

Catch up quick: Woods has been associated with Nike since 1996, a relationship that has likely netted him well over half a billion dollars in endorsements, according to estimates.

And the relationship might even be better for Nike. In 2019 it was estimated that Nike reaped around $22.5 million in brand value from Woods marching around Augusta in Nike apparel on a single Sunday of the Masters.

Context: Woods is getting enormous publicity this week as he prepares to return to competitive golf after he shattered his right leg in a devastating car accident in February 2021.

If he plays — and especially if he performs well — Nike will have to stomach footage of the 15-time major winner playing in someone else’s shoes.

Be smart: Woods is still wearing Nike clothes, so it doesn't look like a breakup is in the works. But fans are speculating that he needs more comfortable shoes to enable him to play on his injured leg.