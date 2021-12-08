Sign up for our daily briefing

Tiger Woods to play in first tournament since car crash

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie competing at the PNC Championship in 2020. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf 10 months after sustaining serious leg injuries in a car crash, he announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

The big picture: Woods, who was hospitalized in February after a rollover car crash in Los Angeles County, will play in next week's PNC Championship.

Details: Woods will enter the tournament with his son, Charlie. The 36-hole event, scheduled for Dec. 18 and 19, features professional golfers competing with a family member.

What they're saying: "I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud," Woods said in his tweet on Tuesday.

  • “We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship,” Alastair Johnston, the executive chairman of the event, said in a statement.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Beijing Olympics: These countries have announced diplomatic boycotts

Photo: Zhang Qiang/VCG via Getty Images

Several countries, including Canada and Australia, have announced they will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.

Driving the news: Leaders have faced pressure from human rights groups and others to boycott the Games, pointing to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region and other abuses.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
17 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden directs federal government to become carbon neutral by 2050

President Biden speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Dec. 8.

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that requires the federal government achieve multiple goals related to reducing its carbon emissions, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Why it matters: Meeting the objectives of the order would require a massive investment by the federal government to buy electric vehicles, upgrade buildings and change how it procures electricity.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

Instagram's boss faces Congress' questions on harm to teens

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED

The head of Instagram will find himself in Congress' crosshairs for the first time Wednesday in the one area lawmakers have shown they are willing to pass tech regulations — protecting youngsters online.

Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats have found common ground in grilling tech companies on how their products harm children, especially after revelations in The Wall Street Journal about Instagram's potential harm to the mental health of teen girls.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow