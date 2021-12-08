Tiger Woods to play in first tournament since car crash

Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf 10 months after sustaining serious leg injuries in a car crash, he announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

The big picture: Woods, who was hospitalized in February after a rollover car crash in Los Angeles County, will play in next week's PNC Championship.

The 15-time major winner floated a potential return to golf in November but admitted that he would never play full time on the PGA Tour again.

Details: Woods will enter the tournament with his son, Charlie. The 36-hole event, scheduled for Dec. 18 and 19, features professional golfers competing with a family member.

What they're saying: "I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud," Woods said in his tweet on Tuesday.