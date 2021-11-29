Tiger Woods floats comeback to professional golf

Sign up for our daily briefing
Tiger Woods during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 20, 2020. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Tiger Woods hopes to return to playing at professional golf tournaments one day, though not full time, the celebrated golfer told Golf Digest in an interview published Monday.
Driving the news: Woods sustained serious leg injuries in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles County last February.
- Woods' recovery from the crash is still ongoing. "I’m not even at the halfway point,” he told the magazine. “I have so much more muscle development and nerve development that I have to do in my leg."
The big picture: Though he acknowledged that he will never play golf full time again, but discussed the possibility of playing the PGA tour and enjoying a career like golfing great Ben Hogan.
- “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," Woods said.
- "I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it," he added.
- “I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. ... I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there."