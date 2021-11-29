Sign up for our daily briefing

Tiger Woods floats comeback to professional golf

Tiger Woods during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 20, 2020. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods hopes to return to playing at professional golf tournaments one day, though not full time, the celebrated golfer told Golf Digest in an interview published Monday.

Driving the news: Woods sustained serious leg injuries in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles County last February.

  • Woods' recovery from the crash is still ongoing. "I’m not even at the halfway point,” he told the magazine. “I have so much more muscle development and nerve development that I have to do in my leg."

The big picture: Though he acknowledged that he will never play golf full time again, but discussed the possibility of playing the PGA tour and enjoying a career like golfing great Ben Hogan.

  • “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," Woods said.
  • "I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it," he added.
  • “I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. ... I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there."

Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states

President Biden delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant following a meeting with his COVID-19 response team. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

A federal court in Missouri has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers at federally funded facilities in 10 states.

Why it matters: Monday's decision is the first victory for opponents of the rule, which requires health care workers to get vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. The case is one of four lawsuits challenging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) rule and argues that the mandate will exacerbate staffing shortages.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Twitter's next act

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is exiting the company he helped build at a time when its future has never been so uncertain.

Why it matters: The person who controls Twitter controls the de facto public square — with implications for politics, media and free speech.

Yacob Reyes
2 hours ago - Health

CDC strengthens COVID booster recommendation

Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday strengthened its previous recommendation for booster shots, saying that everyone 18 and older "should" receive a booster dose.

Why it matters: Last month, CDC director Rochelle Walensky accepted a key advisory committee's recommendation that adults "may" get the shot. The slight, but strengthened, change in wording comes amid the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

