Tiger Woods floats comeback to professional golf

Tiger Woods hopes to return to playing at professional golf tournaments one day, though not full time, the celebrated golfer told Golf Digest in an interview published Monday.

Driving the news: Woods sustained serious leg injuries in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles County last February.

Woods' recovery from the crash is still ongoing. "I’m not even at the halfway point,” he told the magazine. “I have so much more muscle development and nerve development that I have to do in my leg."

The big picture: Though he acknowledged that he will never play golf full time again, but discussed the possibility of playing the PGA tour and enjoying a career like golfing great Ben Hogan.