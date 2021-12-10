Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech in Managua, Nicaragua, in 2017. Photo: Inti Ocon/AFP via Getty Images
The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China.
Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the international stage by pressuring foreign countries and companies to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation in an attempt to further isolate Taipei.
- Only 13 countries and the Vatican now recognize Taiwan, compared to 21 at the start of 2017, the New York Times notes.
Driving the news: Nicaragua's foreign ministry issued a statement earlier Thursday declaring China as "the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory."
What they're saying: State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted in an emailed statement that President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo had "severed diplomatic relations and ended official contact with Taiwan," but their "sham election" win on Nov. 7 "did not provide it with any mandate to remove Nicaragua from the family of American democracies."
- Price said the move deprived Nicaragua's people of "a steadfast partner in its democratic and economic growth."
- "Taiwan's relationships with diplomatic partners in the Western Hemisphere provide significant economic and security benefits to the citizens of those countries," he added.
"We encourage all countries that value democratic institutions, transparency, the rule of law, and promoting economic prosperity for their citizens to expand engagement with Taiwan."
Meanwhile, Taiwan's government said in response it would continue to promote "pragmatic diplomacy" as it expanded its international space in its attempt to give Taipei its "due international status," per Reuters.
